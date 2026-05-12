GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Twenty beagles from a controversial southern Wisconsin research breeding facility are getting their first taste of life outside a cage, finding foster homes in Green Bay through the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The dogs came from Ridglan Farms, a breeder that supplied dogs for laboratory testing. The beagles met their first foster families Monday night at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Green Bay campus.

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20 beagles from Ridglan Farms find foster homes in Green Bay

1,500 dogs will be removed from the facility, 130 of those coming to Wisconsin.

Corey Viars, a media specialist with the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay, said the dogs have had little exposure to everyday life that most pets take for granted.

"They grew up, they never really got to go on walks, they never really got to cuddle, didn't really get to do a lot of things the average pet gets to do," Viars said.

For the first time, the dogs will sleep in a home, have toys of their own, and feel the warmth of people who care for them.

Foster parent Steve Wilke said his whole family is ready to welcome one of the beagles.

"Yeah we're excited, very excited, I think our family is excited. Our family, we have seven grandchildren. I'm sure they're all going to want to name it. It's going to have seven different names," Wilke said.

Wilke said learning about the conditions the dogs came from made the moment feel even more meaningful.

"It just was kind of heartbreaking. Just the way they were treated and what was going on with them, just in kennels, not outside or nothing like that," Wilke said.

Ridglan Farms has faced significant scrutiny from animal rights activists. In April, nearly 1,000 protesters attempted to take dogs from the facility, clashing with police, and dozens were arrested. Last fall, Ridglan Farms agreed to surrender its state breeding license to avoid prosecution on felony animal mistreatment charges.

Fellow foster parent Jenna DeCramer said the opportunity to help felt personal.

"I feel like I can make an impact," DeCramer said.

Wilke said he hopes the dogs find the lives they deserve.

"Let's get these dogs a safe environment, a beautiful home, where they can enjoy people and kids, and grandkids like ours is probably going to enjoy," Wilke said.

Moving the dogs from Ridglan is a multi-day process. Twenty-five more beagles are scheduled to be welcomed at the Wisconsin Humane Society this Wednesday.