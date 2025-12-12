Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18-year-old charged in highway killing deemed competent to stand trial

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The teenager charged with shooting and killing a man in a car on Interstate 41 last summer has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Ji-Gwe-Mko Layton, 18, appeared in a Brown County courtroom Friday morning for the competency hearing.

Layton was arrested in August while carrying a gun in a ditch near the I-41 and Highway 172 interchange. According to a criminal complaint, Layton admitted to officers that he shot and killed a 60-year-old man because he believed the man was going to rob his safe.

Layton is charged with first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Thursday, Dec. 18.

