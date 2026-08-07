"104 years is a long time, but never enough," Green Bay remembers Rolland Briar

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay community is honoring Rolland Briar, a U.S Navy Veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. His daughter, Bette Briar-Tilot, remembers his contagious laugh and kind nature.

There are fewer than 15 remaining survivors from the attack on Pearl Harbor.

U.S Navy Veteran Rolland Briar died on Aug. 1 at the age of 104.

Briar was a big Packer fan, an animal lover and a family man.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Two years ago, NBC26 interviewed Bette Briar-Tilot and her father, Rolland Briar, at a Pearl Harbor memorial event in Oshkosh. Rolland often attended veteran events across Northeast Wisconsin.

“We need to remember these veterans because we are losing them day by day," Bette said that day.

Now, Bette is remembering the times spent with her father.

“104 years is a long time, but it’s never enough," she says. "He was just the perfect dad. Such a kind man, he would do anything for you.”

Rolland joined the U.S Navy shortly after graduating from Marinette High School in 1940. He survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“We couldn’t be any more proud," Bette says. "It was awesome being the daughter of somebody who went through that.”

After the war, he recieved education from Dubuque, Northwestern University and Harvard University.

He made his career as an accountant at Green Bay Packaging.

“He always said: be nice and pay your bills," Bette says.

Rolland had three daughters and was "all about family," according to Bettte. He was also a gifted musician, outdoor enthusiast, and, of course, a Packers Fan.

“We always had to watch the games, and you NEVER left before it ended, no matter what," she says. "He said ‘I didn’t even leave the Icebowl until it ended.”

Since Rolland died, Bette has been happily surprised by all the support.

"It's been rough, but I've been very pleased and excited to see all the different posts about him," she says. "It's not just us, it's been online, it's been everywhere, so that helps us a lot."

Matt Kempainen is an Army Combat Veteran and the adjutant for the Disabled American Veterans Green Bay Chapter.

“The legacy that Rolland left behind is unprecedented, because just to go through that kind of experience and then live as long as he did, to share that knowledge– having someone like that from our community– he’s a hero, he’s a legend," Kempainen says.

Kempainen says Rolland's efforts to attend memorials and speak at Veteran events across the region will benefit generations to come.

“We are thankful that we were able to see him, to hear him, to watch him," he says. "It’s veterans of our past that gave us the benefits that we have today, and it’s our job as veterans today to make sure the veterans of the future have better benefits than we have today.”

Bette says the important thing, is to remember the veterans who are still here.

“Tell your kids about them, that’s the biggy," she says. "Show them some books, tell them what happened and don’t ever forget.”