'1,000 pounds of corned beef': Green Bay celebrates St. Patrick's Day

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Shamrock Club of Green Bay's St. Patrick's Day Parade returned to downtown. NBC 26 spoke with people about what the day means to them.



See the green outfits and Irish pride of everyone marching in the 2024 St. Patrick's Day parade

The Shamrock Club of Green Bay has been putting on the parade for more than 20 years

Saint Brendan's Inn, the starting point for the parade, had 1,000 pounds of corned beef and 23 barrels of Guinness on deck for Sunday's festivities

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For more than 20 years, the Shamrock Club of Green Bay has been putting on a St. Patrick's Day parade. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting downtown and I asked people what the day means to them.

"Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day," Tim O'Connor of the Shamrock Club said before the parade began. "About 40% of people in the United States claim Irish heritage, and so we just like to celebrate where we came from and where we're going."

Sunday's St. Patrick's Day parade began outside of Saint Brendan's Inn. The route followed the city deck along the Fox River and ended at Hagemeister Park.

"I hope everyone likes corned beef and cabbage because we have about 1,000 pounds of corned beef in our kitchen right now," Saint Brendan's Inn general manager Kelsie Basten said.

All that food, plus 23 barrels of Guinness, is only some of what goes into the celebrations.

"There's something so special about celebrating your heritage regardless of where you're from," patron Danielle Bina said.

Colleen Barker has spent St. Patrick's Day at Saint Brendan's Inn for a decade.

"They've become kind of a family for us," she said. "You're not just attending the festivities, you're actually a part of it."

More than a dozen community groups and families marched in Sunday's parade. In Green Bay, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.