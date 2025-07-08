Gov. Evers still undecided on seeking a third term

MADISON, Wis. — With a new state budget signed into law, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Monday it will still be a few more weeks before he decides whether to run for a third term in office.

Evers had previously promised to make a decision on seeking reelection sometime after the budget-writing process concluded.

“It’ll happen soon,” Evers said while touring the state to celebrate the passage of a new budget. “To me there’s two options. Thank God there’s not ten. We’ll get it done.”

Republicans and Democrats alike are eagerly awaiting the governor’s decision, which could have a huge impact on control of state government. A long line of Democratic elected officials could look to run if Evers does not. In the GOP, just one candidate has launched a challenge to Evers so far, but several Republican businessmen and elected officials have expressed interest in running.

“I think Evers is quite well positioned to run again, and certainly better than anyone else I can think of,” said Howard Schweber, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Among registered voters in Wisconsin, 55% say they don’t want to see Evers seek a third term, while 42% say they do, according to a Marquette University Law School Poll published last month.

Among Democrats, Evers still has overwhelming support, with 83% of Democrats in the same poll saying they’d like to see him run again.

“That’s a base,” Schweber said. “Yes, 55% would prefer that he doesn’t run again, but that doesn’t mean that all of those 55% would vote against him if he did. Some of them are probably saying that because they’d prefer someone younger and more progressive, but if it’s a choice between Evers and a far-right Republican, they may come around and vote for him anyway.”

If Evers opts not to run, other Democratic candidates would struggle to match his name recognition, Schweber said. Democrats who could potentially run for the governor’s office include Attorney General Josh Kaul, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, state Sen. Kelda Roys, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and former state Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler.

The large field of candidates could be a hurdle for Democrats as crowded primaries can lead to party infighting and be detrimental to the party’s ultimate nominee.

“I think it would be very divisive for the Democrats to have that fight, and frankly, I think Evers knows that and that’s likely something else that’s weighing on him to run for a third time,” Schweber said.

Republican Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, is currently the only GOP candidate in the race. He launched his campaign in May.

With nearly a year and a half until the 2026 general election, Schoemann could be joined by others such as businessman Eric Hovde, who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2024, and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany.

If Evers were to be reelected, he would become only the second Wisconsin governor to serve three four-year terms. Governors in Wisconsin don’t have term limits, but only former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who served four terms, has been elected more than twice.

