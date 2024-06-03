Gov. Evers raises pride flag at state Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers raised a pride flag over the state Capitol on Friday in celebration of Pride month.

It’s the sixth time Evers has raised the flag since he was first elected. This time around, the event comes after a legislative session in which the governor vetoed bills that would have prohibited gender-affirming care for minors and banned transgender athletes from competing on teams that align with how they identify.

“I have a trans child, and to see the governor stick up for people like my child is just so incredible. I’m so grateful to him for that,” Shirley Zepnick, who was at the flag-raising, said.

Wisconsin Family Action and Wisconsin Catholic Conference, which lobbied in support of the bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors, did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent Friday.

Nevaeh Jackson-Winters, a high school senior from Madison who identifies as non-binary, spoke at the event. In an interview afterward, they said it was an empowering experience.

“Not a lot of people are very accepting of Pride,” they said. “Having this flag up is just very important to say that you’re welcome here.”