Urban Cultural Arts Center: Using art to inspire change and innovation for city youth

Led by Latosha Greenleaf and her team of staff members, the center prioritizes art therapy for people of all ages.



The organization is one of 50 groups part of this year's Give Big Green Bay event.



Staff members say funds will be spent on building/art supplies and offering more free programming for the youth.

"This is home, this is my second home," Shoua Lee, Urban Cultural Arts Center audio engineer, said.

For Lee, the Urban Cultural Arts Center on Green Bay's east side, provides a creative refuge.

"Bonding, talking to one another, getting to know each other because it's different walks of life (here)," Lee said. "It's the melting pot here and that's what I love about it."

Located at 906 E Walnut St, the center dedicates itself to making big change in the community, especially for the youth.

"It's about making someone else happy, making sure kids feel free to express themselves," Lamecia Palmer, the center's director, said.

She and Lee work closely with the center's executive director Latosha Greenleaf to create a space that builds hope for city youth.

"That's where you're creating (a space) where the kids have something of their own and that's important that they get that," Palmer said.

The center was established in August 2022 — Using art expression as a catalyst for inspiration and offering visual art experiences such as painting and sculpting, as well as, the performing arts such as a studio and a stage for karaoke and poetry open mic sessions.

Lee and Palmer said this is just the beginning for what the center plans to offer.

"Even if I reach one, that's good enough for me, because that student can change another student," Palmer said.

Staff said being part of Give Big Green Bay will build funds for supplies and equipment for numerous events and activities they host, as well as providing more free events for the youth.