The Weidner aims to make the arts accessible for everyone

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Weidner Center on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus aims to make the arts accessible to everyone in the community.

Inside The Weidner, UWGB students and recent graduates get the stage ready for a weekend of shows.

“There’s a lot that go into making events happen," Madeline Daniels, a recent graduate and Weidner technical assistant says. "It’s a great spot for people to see what the arts is.”

The Weidner often employs students, and the students often stay past graduation.

"We offer a real pipeline for real jobs in the arts and culture sector," Troy Williams, Weidner marketing director, says. "I for one, started as an intern, and now I'm the marketing director here.”

The student workers help The Weidner showcase a wide variety of international and local performers.

“Every single year, we have 100s of artists on our stage," Williams says. "We invite close to 70,000 to 80,000 guests through our door every year.”

But more than what's on stage, Williams says The Weidner focuses on who is in the audience.

“We really believe it’s our mission to be for everyone everywhere, and that the arts are for everyone," he says.

They offer pay-what-you-can shows, student field trips and free outdoor community events.

"A real vital part of a thriving community is a thriving arts and culture sector," Williams says.

For their first year participating in Give Big Green Bay, Williams says they're hoping to spread the word about the theater.

“We don’t have a monetary goal for give big green bay, we have a people goal, so we have an audacious goal of getting to 500 donors," he says. "These doors are wide open for you, and we want you here. Our community’s participation is our most valuable currency.”