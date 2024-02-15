On the go! N.E.W. Community Clinic expanding reach with new mobile unit

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — N.E.W. Community Clinic, one of the many organizations part of Give Big Green Bay 2024, is introducing its mobile unit to the public. The unit features medical and dental spaces and can also serve as a vaccination clinic.



Video shows what's inside. The unit has already taken trips to the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), We All Rise: African American Resource Center, and House of Hope.



N.E.W. Community Clinic is part of Give Big Green Bay, which is the 24-hour online giving event for select local non-profit organizations.

The N.E.W. Community clinic opened in 1971, its Bodart clinic in 1987 and then its newest location on Broadway Ave in 2022. Now it's already rolling out its newest addition: The Mobile Unit.

"When you see this mobile unit out in the community, we make it pretty easy for you to understand who we are," CEO of N.E.W. Community Clinic, Kim Franzen, said.

As one of the organizations part of Give Big Green Bay, Franzen said the clinic is rooted in assisting those living at or below the poverty line.

The new mobile unit will help them reach those in need more efficiently. I got to go inside to learn more about what it offers.

"We have two bays in our mobile unit," Franzen said. "This is an opportunity for N.E.W. Community Clinic to provide dental and medical care."

The clinic also provides WIC services for women and infants, as well as behavioral health services, which include counseling sessions.

"We want to go to people and take down barriers for access to care," Franzen said. "We've got the wheels now so we can get on the road and come to you."

Video shows us taking the unit out for a spin and traveling to the clinic's Broadway Ave. location.

There I spoke with Jessica Roby, N.E.W. Community Clinic psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, at the behavioral health unit, which is one of the growing branches of the clinic.

"When they are able to grab onto something that they can get help on, it starts snowballing in this positive that they feel like they can tackle anything," Roby said. "When you're able to be part of that, it's just incredible."

"Here at N.E.W. Community Clinic, we're building our infrastructure to take care of you as a whole person," Franzen said. "Maybe, if you're not needing our services, you can tell somebody else about our services."

Franzen said that 2024 is going to be a big year for them. She said this year is all about sustainability by getting the mobile unit out more and developing community partnerships.