"You really want to be careful" how to avoid disaster relief scams

FOX CITIES (NBC 26) — The Better Business Bureau and other local experts are offering advice for tornado victims and donors on how to avoid scams during the disaster recovery process in the Fox Cities.
As the recovery process continues, victims of storm damage may turn to contractors to fix their home as fast as possible. Unfortunately some contractors could take advantage this.
“Certain companies coming in from out of state, out of the area, they’re just trying to get that check, get the down payment, and they may be back, sometimes we've heard also, from the Better Business Bureau, they take that first down payment, and then they never return," Eric DeBruin with Family Insurance Center said.
DeBruin has three decades of experience serving the Fox Valley and Green Bay Area. He says it's always smart to rely on local companies, rather than out-of-region contractors.
"What you want to be doing is working with carriers and contractors that are going to be around next year, five years, ten years so on and so forth," DeBruin said. "You really want to be careful, and buying local, it matters.”Some other ways to protect yourself from scams,
Some red flags to watch out for,
While some people could try and scam victims, others could try and scam donors.
Angelique McNaughton is the senior communications manager for Gofundme.
“Being a safe and trusted place to give and receive help is our top priority, especially in moments like this," McNaughton said.
She adds they make sure the verified fundraisers on the Gofundme website are legitimate.
“We have a dedicated crisis response team that is reviewing related fundraisers along the clock,” McNaughton said. “For our team to consider a fundraiser verified, it must be clear who the organizer is, who they’re raising funds for, and how those funds will be used.”
She says you can do your own research by double checking the description of the fundraiser and understanding who will use the funds and how.
“If you have any additional questions, or think that we should investigate a fundraiser, you can use the ‘report a fundraiser’ button,” McNaughton said. “We are taking every step that we can to help ensure that our donors feel comfortable giving on Gofundme to help support their neighbors and the communities that have been impacted by this.”
You can also donate monetarily throughUnited Way, Thrivent, or through our own Fox Valley Tornado Relief Campaign.
Volunteer Fox Cities is coordinating volunteer efforts in the area, and they have lists of needed supplies on their social media channels.