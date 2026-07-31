"You really want to be careful" how to avoid disaster relief scams

FOX CITIES (NBC 26) — The Better Business Bureau and other local experts are offering advice for tornado victims and donors on how to avoid scams during the disaster recovery process in the Fox Cities.

As the recovery process continues, victims of storm damage may turn to contractors to fix their home as fast as possible. Unfortunately some contractors could take advantage this.

“Certain companies coming in from out of state, out of the area, they’re just trying to get that check, get the down payment, and they may be back, sometimes we've heard also, from the Better Business Bureau, they take that first down payment, and then they never return," Eric DeBruin with Family Insurance Center said.

DeBruin has three decades of experience serving the Fox Valley and Green Bay Area. He says it's always smart to rely on local companies, rather than out-of-region contractors.

"What you want to be doing is working with carriers and contractors that are going to be around next year, five years, ten years so on and so forth," DeBruin said. "You really want to be careful, and buying local, it matters.”

Volunteer Fox Cities is coordinating volunteer efforts in the area, and they have lists of needed supplies on their social media channels.