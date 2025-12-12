Wisconsin cracks down on vape shops selling illegal products with millions in fines

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is issuing hefty fines to vape shops across the state for selling products that aren't FDA-approved, months after a law took effect making such sales illegal.

In September, it became illegal for smoke shops to sell vape products that aren't FDA-approved. Now the state is cracking down on shops that haven't complied with the new regulations.

According to the Department of Revenue, fines are adding up quickly across the Fox Cities area.

Exclusive Tobacco in Oshkosh faces nearly $13 million in fines for selling illegal vape products and selling tobacco with an expired license. In Green Bay, Davez Smoke and Tobacco was hit with nearly $500,000 in fines for illegal vape products.

The owners of Top Dogz Vape Shop in Appleton say police raided their store this week and expect fines to follow.

Richard Marianos, a Georgetown lecturer and former Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms commander, says the enforcement is necessary.

"The parents have to know Wisconsin is doing these rights by going after the offenders, that's the message here, they're taking action when others around the country are not," Marianos said.

"The benefit of shutting these shops down and conducting operations like Wisconsin has done is getting these criminal products off the street and out of the hands of our children," Marianos said.

However, some shops in Appleton that are complying with the law say the regulations are too strict, and it's not entirely clear which products are illegal.

Brad Bussy, owner of Fox Valley Vapor, did not want to appear on camera but said he had to cut his staff from 4 employees to 1. All the FDA-approved products he's selling can fit into one cabinet.

NBC 26 spoke with the owner of Exclusive Tobacco, who did not want to go on camera but said he is appealing the fines.

