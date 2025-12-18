Wisconsin confirms first pediatric respiratory illness deaths of season

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed the first pediatric respiratory illness-associated deaths of the 2025-2026 season, with one child dying from COVID-19 and another from influenza.

The deaths serve as a reminder of the serious nature of respiratory viruses as illness activity increases across Wisconsin, according to emergency department, laboratory testing and wastewater data.

Health officials urge vaccination

DHS Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt said it's not too late to protect families by getting vaccinated against respiratory viruses.

"This is a reminder about how serious these viruses can be, but it's not too late to protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated," Haupt said. "Respiratory vaccines are safe, effective, and the best tool we have to prevent doctor visits, hospitalization, and death for Wisconsinites."

DHS encourages everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. Both vaccines can be received at the same time.

RSV vaccination recommendations

For protection against respiratory syncytial virus, DHS recommends pregnant women between 32-36 weeks receive one dose of the maternal RSV vaccine between September and January.

For infants born to mothers who did not receive the RSV vaccine during pregnancy, those under 8 months old and those 8-19 months with increased RSV risk should be immunized.

Adults 75 and older and those 50-74 with increased RSV risk are also eligible for RSV vaccination.

Vaccination access and prevention

Wisconsin residents can find and schedule vaccines through their primary care provider, local or tribal health department, pharmacy or community clinic.

Those without health insurance or whose insurance doesn't cover vaccines can find help through the Vaccines for Children program and Vaccines for Adults program.

Daily prevention measures

DHS recommends several daily actions to help stop the spread of germs and increase protection against respiratory viruses:

Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds

Avoid touching nose, eyes and mouth

Stay home when feeling sick

Avoid being around others who are sick

Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing

Wear high-quality masks around others to prevent spread

Ongoing monitoring

DHS tracks and monitors respiratory viruses including flu, COVID-19 and RSV year-round to inform healthcare providers, public health partners and the public about current virus activity and when illness risk may increase.

Vaccination is especially important for young children, older adults, people with chronic health conditions and pregnant women.

This story was reported by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.