Winneconne Police Department mourns 'unexpected' death of former officer

WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — The Winneconne Police Department is mourning the unexpected death of former police officer Hayley Ackerman, who died Saturday.

The department announced Ackerman's death in a statement, describing her as someone who "remained part of their family" even after leaving the department.

Remembered for positive impact

Police officials praised Ackerman's character and the lasting impression she made during her time with the department.

"She was sweet, kind, and loved people as well as animals. She had a wonderful rapport with anyone," the department said in its statement.

Community shares memories

The announcement sparked an outpouring of support and memories from community members who knew Ackerman.

The department concluded its tribute with a message reflecting the bond that continues beyond employment.

"We still considered Hayley part of our family," officials said. "We'll take it from here, Hayley. We'll miss you."

No additional details about the circumstances of Ackerman's death have been released.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.