VP Harris stops in Little Chute, rallies supporters ahead of Election Day

Vice President Harris stoped in Little Chute Friday afternoon to rally her supporters ahead of Election Day. It comes two days after former President Donald J. Trump stopped in Green Bay.



Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech at Little Chute High School, continuing her visits to smaller towns across Wisconsin and the U.S.

Supporters waited in long lines, including Becky DeWitt and her daughter Madeleine, who expressed excitement over Harris’s influence as a female leader

Harris emphasized the importance of voter engagement, rallying the crowd with a call to make their voices heard as Election Day approaches

Vice President Harris spoke to supporters and delivered a speech at Little Chute High School Friday evening. This was yet another stop in her series of visits to small-town Wisconsin and across the greater United States.

The line to get in stretched down the street and around the block.

Becky DeWitt of Menasha, who had been waiting since 1 p.m., shared her excitement as she stood outside the school. Doors to the gym didn’t open until 4:30. DeWitt said her reason for attending was more about her daughter, twelve-year-old Madeleine.

“I’m going to get emotional, but the fact that [Harris is] a woman and wants to be heard, that’s what I am most excited about,” DeWitt said.

Madeleine echoed her mother’s sentiment.

“It means so much to me because it’s the future of our country right now. It’s all up to us to make that possible for everyone,” she said.

The rally came just two days after former President Donald Trump visited the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay. Both candidates are working to secure every vote they can ahead of Election Day, especially in battle ground Wisconsin.

“So, Wisconsin, today I ask you: Are you ready to make your voices heard?” Vice President Harris said, closing out her speech.