Veteran to lead Appleton’s Flag Day Parade after two decades of tribute

For more than 20 years, Robert Lace has stood at the intersection of Mary and Pacific streets during Appleton’s Flag Day Parade, honoring the marching bands and service members with an American U.S. Marine Corps flag.

“I saw all the marching bands go by and no one was honoring them,” said Lace, a Marine Corps veteran. “So I started honoring them at the intersection.”

On June 14, the tribute will come full circle. Lace will ride in the lead car of the parade, escorting the American flag. A role chosen by the Appleton Parade Committee.

“I was shocked and humbled,” he said. “I was very emotional when they told me. I had no idea they would ask me to do that.”

The committee’s decision recognizes both Lace’s dedication and the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps.

“Bob is a perfect choice,” said Corey Otis, chairperson of the Appleton Parade Committee. “He’s been coming out and honoring Old Glory for decades on his own. Now he gets to be an official part of the parade. He gets to honor the parade, and we get to honor him. It’s just a perfect match.”

Appleton’s Flag Day Parade is one of the largest in the country, drawing more than 50,000 spectators each year.

