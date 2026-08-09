Tornado recovery update: Street closures, burn ban, curfew, and new resources

Recovery operations continue Sunday across the Fox Cities following the July 27, 2026 tornado, with targeted street closures, an active burn ban, and a nightly curfew all remaining in effect across the City of Menasha, City of Neenah, and Village of Fox Crossing.

Street closures begin at 6 a.m. Sunday

Heavy equipment debris removal operations will start Sunday in targeted locations. Residents in affected areas should move vehicles out of roadways by 6 a.m. Crews will not have access to streets where vehicles remain.

The following areas will be shut down completely starting at 6 a.m.:

Menasha: The entire area within DePere Street and 2nd Street to Ice Street to the water

Doty Island: The entire area bound by Cleveland Street east to Willow Lane, and Nicolet Boulevard to Keyes Street

City of Neenah: The Neenah side of Nicolet Boulevard, collecting in the middle of the boulevard

Fox Crossing: Palisades Drive area has no specific closures, but ongoing operations are in progress

Burn ban remains in effect

A burn ban remains in effect for the City of Menasha, City of Neenah, and Village of Fox Crossing, enforced by the Neenah Menasha Fire Department.

Residents must not burn tree debris, brush, leaves, household garbage, construction material, or other storm debris. The ban was put in place after reports of residents burning both tree debris and household waste following the storm. Officials say burning storm debris creates fire risk, air quality concerns, and safety hazards for crews working in affected neighborhoods.

Curfew hours and exemptions

A nightly curfew remains in effect for the City of Menasha from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew applies to all travel on public streets during those hours, including bicycles, not just motor vehicles. It does not apply to individuals traveling directly to or from work.

Law enforcement continues to maintain a strong and visible presence in affected areas.

New storm damage viewer released

A new storm damage viewer was released Saturday showing the impact of the July 27 tornado on the Village of Fox Crossing, City of Menasha, and City of Neenah. The viewer displays drone imagery captured July 29, 2026, through a partnership of area counties, municipalities, and the regional planning commission.

The viewer is intended to help the community and partners understand the extent of the damage and support recovery efforts, including helping residents and businesses document storm damage.

Drone images were captured by Calumet County, City of De Pere, East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, Menasha Police Department, Outagamie County Land and Water Conservation, Town of Grand Chute, and Winnebago County Land and Water Conservation. Winnebago County GIS created the viewer, with assistance from the East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission and the Village of Fox Crossing.

Storm damage assessments are ongoing. Once completed and verified, that information will also be shared with the community.

View the storm damage viewer at: wings.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/compare/index.html?appid=591bd01ab0fa491c9cf77ad6a01c51d7

Recovery information boards placed in neighborhoods

City departments have placed recovery information boards throughout the affected area. Boards are now up at:

Hart Park

Jefferson Elementary School

Memorial Building

Nicolet Boulevard (east end)

The boards will continue to be updated as recovery information, resources, and guidance change.

Submit questions through the recovery question form

City of Menasha residents can submit questions through the Tornado Recovery Question Form at forms.gle/P9tHgVKD8QShHPwm6. Residents should include their name, contact information, question, and the city department or topic it relates to. Staff will route each question to the appropriate team member.

Officials also note that price gouging protections are now in effect following the July storms. Residents should use caution when hiring contractors, paying for repairs, or responding to unsolicited offers.