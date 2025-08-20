Togstad family sues Tony Haase in civil court for $17 million

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — The family of murder victim Tanna Togstad is suing Tony Haase for wrongful death after a jury found him not guilty in criminal court.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Togstad family sues Haase for $17 million

Richard Togstad, Tanna's brother, filed the civil case on August 6, seeking $7 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages.

"Because Tony got to live his life and my sister didn't. He got to have kids, he got to have grandkids, Tanna got nothing," Richard Togstad said.

The lawsuit accuses Haase of wrongful death, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual assault and battery in connection with the 1992 killings of Tanna Togstad and her boyfriend, Timothy Mumbrue.

I met Richard at the house where his sister and Mumbrue were killed. He explained that the family hopes the lawsuit will bring closure, despite the financial burden it presents.

"For peace of mind, I think. And to prove that somebody actually did it," Richard said when asked why they're pursuing the case despite the costs.

One of the largest challenges the family faces is funding the lawsuit. They've started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover legal expenses.

"A lot of money…that's something I ain't got. It's going to be kind of brutal, honest to God I am not a rich man," Richard said.

The Togstad family says the suit could cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars and may take years to resolve.

The Haase family declined to comment on the civil case.