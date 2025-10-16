Teacher Ghost Closet at Kaukauna High School provides free supplies to educators across district

KAUKAUNA (NBC26) — A new effort at the Kaukauna School District aims to help teachers spend less of their own money on classroom supplies and focus more on what matters most, their students.

The National Education Association says teachers spend between $500 and $700 out of pocket each year on average to stock their classrooms.

"It's part of who I am, it's part of who a lot of teachers are, so I think you don't hear a lot of teachers talk about it— they just do it. We're natural caretakers, but it's nice to have a little help with it," said Lisa Mader, a retired teacher and organizer of the Teacher Ghost Closet.

Mader created the Teacher's Ghost Closet at Kaukauna High School to address this financial burden on educators.

"Teachers spend a lot of money on supplies every year out of their pockets, and I thought, how can we help them and relieve a little stress?" Mader said.

The initiative allows anyone to donate spare supplies that teachers across the district will receive for free.

"We want to help the younger people coming after us," Mader said.

Donations have already started pouring in. When Brianna Gonnering, director of business engagement at the Heart of the Valley Chamber of Commerce, heard about the closet, she decided to create a donation box.

"Everyone wants to support our high schools and our community," Gonnering said.

"That's what makes this community so amazing, is people are always willing to give back and support our high school and teachers, and I think that's really important to make sure the teachers are stocked for the year to give students the best education possible," Gonnering said.

The most needed items include tissues, snacks, and paper.

To donate, emails can be sent to ghostteacherscloset@gmail.com.

The Heart of the Valley Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations for the Teacher Ghost Closet until next Thursday.