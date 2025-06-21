Summer heat brings increased health risks, experts warn

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Emergency departments see approximately 20% more patients during summer months due to heat-related illnesses, according to medical experts.

"You know, in our emergency departments, our ED's go up about 20% in volume in the summer months," said Dr. William Kumprey, emergency medicine physician at ThedaCare Medical Center-Fond du Lac.

Dr. Kumprey warns that several heat-related health risks are common but preventable.

"Sunburns, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, which can be fatal," said Kumprey.

The solution is straightforward, according to medical professionals.

"Get out before 10, get in after 2. You know SPF, seeking shade, hydrating," said Kumprey.

Health experts recommend drinking 8 ounces of water every 20 minutes, especially during physical activities like sports or exercise. For pool-goers, reapplying sunscreen after each time you exit the water is essential.

Even those attending outdoor events need to take precautions. The Electric City River Jam music festival in Kaukauna has implemented measures to keep attendees safe in the heat.

"We're really expecting a big crowd even though it's hot outside," said Andrea Fencl, Marketing and Communications Manager for the City of Kaukauna.

Festival organizers have planned for the high temperatures.

"Of course we've got water for sale. And, you know, only a dollar, so not like a huge charge for water," said Fencl.

Safety is a priority at the event, with medical resources readily available.

"Every area of the grounds here has a first aid kit, and then our EMS services are literally, like one block away," said Fencl.

A simple way to check for dehydration is the skin pinch test. Pinch a portion of your hand and release it – if it quickly returns to normal, you're likely well-hydrated. If the skin remains pinched or slowly flattens, it's a sign you need to drink more fluids.

