SEYMOUR (NBC 26) — Stock car racing enthusiasts remember 9/11 with a first responder procession before Friday night races at the Outagamie Speedway.



The Eastern Wisconsin Stock Cars Fall Brawl two-day racing event is Friday Sept. 11 – Saturday, Sept. 12.

Before racing began on Friday night, the group organized a first responder procession to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11

The group also honored September Suicide Prevention Month, raising money for the May Festival in New London.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The roar of stock cars, brings a long-standing community to the Outagamie Speedway

“This is my entertainment, and I just live for this," Randy Buss, a lifelong racing fan, said.

As fans gathered for the Eastern Wisconsin Stock Car's Fall Brawl on Friday, Sept. 11.

“Two day fall special, a bunch of shenanigans, whatever you want to call it," John Tienor, Eastern Wisconsin Stock Cars secretary, said.

It’s two days of racing, but Friday this year wasn’t just about a checkered flag, but a red, white and blue one.

“Tonight is a little bit extra special because as we all know, it’s the 25th anniversary of 9/11," Tienor said. "Rekindle that patriotism.”

Before the racing began, fire trucks, police cars and military vehicles took their own turn around the track.

“I do think race fans, by their nature, have always been very patriotic anyways," Joe Verdegan, Outagamie Speedway Announcer, said. "So it’s special, especially it being the 25th anniversary of 9/11. I think it tugs at everybody’s heart strings.”

It was all part of a procession commemorating the anniversary of 9/11.

“Honor the legacy of those who can’t no more," Tienor said.

Watch the story here:

Stock car racers honor 9/11 with first responder procession

More than honoring 9/11, they honored September Suicide Prevention Month.

“One of our drivers, their family has started the May Festival in New London, due to his sister committing suicide," Tienor said. "So it's just a big thing honoring a bunch of people tonight.”

A tight-knit group coming together to remember.

“Never forget, and enjoy life everyday because it can be taken away in a split second," Verdegan said. "Tell your family you love them all the time.”