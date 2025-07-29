Reopened I-41 overpass brings relief to Fox Cities residents and businesses

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — Progress continues on the massive I-41 construction project in the Fox Cities area with the reopening of the upgraded Vandenbroek Road overpass, bringing relief to local residents and businesses.

The bridge, which reopened on July 25, now features a sidewalk, new pavement and wider lanes for traffic.

"I've been going back and forth to my friend's house over the bridge so I've been waiting for it to be complete for a while," said 14-year-old Ryan Schwiner of Little Chute.

Before the reopening, the trip to visit friends could take much longer. When asked how long the journey took previously, Schwiner said, "Probably like an hour."

The reopened overpass is part of the ongoing I-41 reconstruction project. However, several closures remain in effect through fall 2024, including multiple on and off ramps as well as the Ballard Road and Northland Avenue overpasses.

For local businesses, the reopening has been a welcome development.

"It needed to happen years ago. I'm happy it's finally getting in place. It'll grow and everything is getting done now," said Jonny "Iroc" Bradle, owner of Bradle's Auto Spa.

Bradle reports that business has quickly rebounded since the overpass reopened.

"So the bridge opened up Friday and I was here on Saturday. And I had two people tell me, like, oh my god I forgot you were here because of the construction. So it's nice to know people still remember the business and are coming back!" Bradle said.

