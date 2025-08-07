Popular LGBTQ-friendly nightclub near Appleton closing its doors

NEENAH — A popular LGBTQ-friendly nightclub in Clayton that has served as a safe haven for many in the community will close at the end of September after the town purchased the building.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Remixx Nightclub, which has operated for 11 years under owner Micki Baumann, has become known for its drag shows, burlesque performances, food, and a place to watch Packers games.

"That's my biggest regret because we made friends that have become chosen family… so it's difficult. It's harder than I thought it would be," Baumann said.

The building, which houses Remixx and two other businesses, has been purchased by the Town of Clayton, which plans to convert it into a new town hall with expanded office space. They released a statement on August 6, available here.

Town officials say they will not be renewing the club's lease because of legal concerns about alcohol being served in a government-owned building.

Baumann told me she's heard speculation they're not being renewed because of the type of entertainment they offer, but she doesn't believe that's true.

"I don't think that's it. I think it's just a good location for them, and they bought it, and they want to use it. I don't begrudge that at all," Baumann said.

Elle Mae, a burlesque performer who has performed at Remixx around 50 times in the last 10 years, says it's one of the premier drag venues in the area.

"It's really funny because it's way out in the middle of nowhere, but it drew people in from all different counties, and everyone would go there," Mae said.

Remixx will remain open until their lease ends on September 30, and the town board has indicated they would be willing to work with the club on an extension to give them time to move out.

Baumann doesn't know if she'll be able to find another location for the nightclub.

