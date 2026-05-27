Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFox Cities

Actions

Outagamie County opens Barks & Recreation dog park

The new park features an agility training area, ADA accessible amenities, and shade structures.
bark recreation
Kevin Englebert
bark recreation
BARK AND RECREATION
bark and recreation 2
bark recreation
Posted

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Outagamie County celebrated the grand opening of the Outagamie County Barks & Recreation Park on Wednesday.

The new park, located between Brewster Village and the Old Stone Bridge Trail, replaces the county's existing dog park, which will soon become part of a landfill expansion.

bark recreation

The Outagamie County Barks & Recreation Park features an agility training area, ADA accessible amenities, and shade structures.

The park's name was chosen through a naming contest open to neighbors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Kyle Langellier Fox Cities 600 x 400.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Kyle Langellier