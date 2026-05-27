Outagamie County opens Barks & Recreation dog park

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Outagamie County celebrated the grand opening of the Outagamie County Barks & Recreation Park on Wednesday.

The new park, located between Brewster Village and the Old Stone Bridge Trail, replaces the county's existing dog park, which will soon become part of a landfill expansion.

Kevin Englebert

The Outagamie County Barks & Recreation Park features an agility training area, ADA accessible amenities, and shade structures.

The park's name was chosen through a naming contest open to neighbors.

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