Community invited to name dog park in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Outagamie County is asking neighbors for help naming a new dog park coming to Appleton in late May.

Neighbors are asked to submit name ideas and then vote on finalists through a two-phase process.

“This is a fun way for our residents to leave their mark on a new community space,” said Thomas Nelson, Outagamie County Executive. “We’re excited to see the creative ideas that come in.”

Submissions for name ideas will close on Friday, March 20. You can submit your idea here.

Phase 2 will begin on Monday, April 6, as the community will be invited to vote for their favorite finalist names. The voting closes on Friday, Apr. 24.

Outagamie County will announce results following phase 2, and the winner will receive an invitation to the ribbon cutting ceremony at the dog park's grand opening.

The dog park is tentatively scheduled to open during the last week of May, according to a news release. Its location is planned to be near the Old Stone Bridge Trail near the Brewster Village in Appleton.

Updates, including finalist names and voting information will be shared on Outagamie County's official social media page and on their website.