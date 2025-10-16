KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A nonprofit youth boxing club that started in the backyard of a car shop has found a new home in Kaukauna, allowing the program to expand its mission of keeping kids off the streets through boxing.

Non-profit boxing gym finds new home in Kaukauna

Electric City Chuters, formerly known as Chuter's Boxing Gym, recently purchased a two-story building that was ironically also once a car shop, providing a dedicated space for the growing program.

Owner Nick Maher, a car mechanic who spent tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket to create the nonprofit boxing club, had been training dozens of kids at no cost in the backyard of his Little Chute car shop.

"We want this to be more than a boxing gym. We want it to be a community center," Maher said.

With help from community partners, Chuters was able to purchase the Kaukauna building and transform it into a proper training facility.

"It took us about four weeks to reconstruct from the day we got the keys to the first practice," Maher said.

The new facility includes a punching bag room, space for a full $12,000 boxing ring and dedicated lockers, with room for future expansion plans.

Maher emphasized how the upgraded space will benefit young boxers as they develop their skills.

"Now we have a facility that can give kids insurance that as they grow older and become a professional boxer or elite amateur boxer, you now have a facility that can facilitate that type of career," Maher said.

Zyonne Frank Reed, now 14, exemplifies the program's impact on young people. He discovered Chuters after getting into trouble and being referred by police.

"I got in a fight in shelter care. And the police picked me up and they said 'there's this gym called Chuters.' So after I got out of the jail place and stuff, I'm like 'hmm, I should go there,'" Reed said.

Reed has embraced both his personal growth and the gym's expansion.

"Nah, I'm happy we got so far! You know, I'm ready to, you know, be here into my pro days," Reed said.

He admitted he didn't expect to stay with the program as long as he has, but the gym has become an important part of his life.

"I didn't think I was going to stay here as long as I was!" Reed laughed.

The new building allows Chuters to keep more kids like Zyonne on the right track while providing them with professional-level training opportunities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.