Neighbors react to to stabbing in Oshkosh park

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 19-year-old Fond du Lac man is in custody following a homicide investigation in Oshkosh that began with an altercation at Menominee Park.

NBC 26 spoke with people nearby about how they're reacting to it.

Menominee Park homicide investigation

The Oshkosh Police Department says they initially responded to a vehicle accident on the 900 block of East Irving Avenue at 11 p.m. Saturday night. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Investigators traced the incident back to Menominee Park, where they believe a "physical altercation" escalated into violence.

The 19-year-old suspect has been arrested on charges of first-degree intentional homicide as the investigation continues.

Local residents expressed shock at the violence occurring in what many consider a community treasure.

"I spend a lot of time here, a lot of time with kids and families and a lot of nice folks from the community," said Steve Eliasen, who runs a sailing program at the park.

"It's a jewel for our region and our city - it just takes you aback to think something that awful could happen," Eliasen said.

Tim Gibson, an Oshkosh native who takes daily walks through the park, shared his disbelief about the incident.

"I don't understand, the only thing that bothers is that society has changed. This never would have happened in my youth, I don't believe. Very isolated situation," Gibson said.

As the investigation continues, neighbors hope their beloved park remains safe.

"You sort of think of that in a very distant kind of way, but this obviously changes how you think about that. It's just awful," Eliasen said.

Oshkosh Police is asking anyone with information to contact them or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.