Neenah property owner weighs offer from city that would impact small business owner

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A Neenah property owner faces a decision that could significantly impact one of his tenants after the city offered to pay $70,000 for part of his land to build a turn lane.

For nearly two years, the city of Neenah has been working to acquire land to build a turn lane on Commercial Street at Winneconne Avenue. After a year of back and forth negotiations, the city has made a formal offer to the landowner.

The city had originally planned to seize the land through eminent domain for the turn lane project along Commercial Street. But just before a planned vote Wednesday night, the Neenah Common Council made a last-minute offer of $70,000.

Caught between the city and landowner is the property's tenant, a small business called Saucy Kitchen. The store, which specializes in specialty olive oils, jams, honeys and more, is run by Jennifer Kornowske.

Kornowske says the turn lane would eliminate three parking spaces in her small lot and make it nearly impossible for trucks to make deliveries.

"The current plan is developed without this business in operation, so it's outdated. Now that this business is here, there's safety concerns with how much property this turn lane is going to take."

The Saucy Kitchen opened a year ago, one year after the city began planning to build the turn lane.

If the deal is finalized, Kornowske says the construction would create serious operational challenges for her business.

"It's impossible to safely get a large vehicle around without going over that dotted line and being very very close to the building."

NBC26 spoke with the mayor, who supports the construction of the lane, saying it will ease traffic backups on Commercial Street.

NBC26 also reached out to the landlord and haven't heard back. If he accepts the city's offer, the city aims to finish construction on the turn lane by the end of the year.