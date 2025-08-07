Neenah kicks off effort to restore historic lighthouse on National Lighthouse Day

NEENAH — The lighthouse on the shores of Lake Winnebago has been a local icon for 80 years, and now there's a campaign to restore the landmark for generations to come.

Neenah kicks off fundraiser to restore historic lighthouse on National Lighthouse Day

Constructed just after World War II, the lighthouse has become one of the most visited and photographed destinations in Neenah.

"He wanted a restroom out here and really it became restrooms in the form of a lighthouse," said the Michael Kading Parks Director.

J.C. Kimberly of the Kimberly-Clark founding family built the lighthouse in 1945 after his sister bought the land. Now his descendant is working to preserve its legacy.

After 80 years, the lighthouse is in need of improvements. Tom Sutton, the great-great nephew of J.C. Kimberly, has pledged $10,000 to a city fundraiser.

The restoration project requires $565,000 for improvements including new shingles, paint, and ADA-accessible restrooms. The city has agreed to pay half, with the remainder to be covered by donations.

"I've grown up my entire life going to the lighthouse, fishing there with my dad in the spring, or walking my son in his stroller when he was little... Everyone has great memories of the lighthouse. It is very much a pinnacle of the city," said Erica Suchyta, Neenah Historical Society Director.

Suchyta believes the fundraising effort will be successful due to the lighthouse's significance to residents.

"I don't think the city is going to have a problem fundraising for it because it holds such a space in people's hearts," Suchyta said.

The city hopes to have all funding secured by next year's National Lighthouse Day, with renovations planned to be completed by 2027.

