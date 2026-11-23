NEENAH (NBC 26) — The Neenah Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help finding a nearly 3-month-old kitten that the shelter says was stolen from a kennel at a Grand Chute Petco, after making a remarkable recovery from a severe eye infection.

Luke was taken from the store on Nov. 20 after two people broke the door to his kennel, according to the shelter. Grand Chute police are investigating the incident.

“It sounds like what they did, they put their hands on the bars, they pulled it, broke the lock, and then took him and walked away with him,” Neenah Animal Shelter Manager Brittany Collette said.

The theft came after shelter staff spent weeks nursing Luke back to health.

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Neenah Animal Shelter asks for help finding kitten allegedly stolen from Petco

The shelter said Luke was about 6 weeks old when he first arrived with a severe eye infection. His eyes were “completely swollen and glued shut,” Collette said.

“I did not get a ton of sleep because I wasn’t sure if he was going to make it,” Collette added. “He was in really poor condition.”

Collette said veterinarians feared Luke could lose his eyes. She took him home and helped care for him around the clock.

“They actually believed his eyes had ruptured, that he lost them,” Collette said.

According to the shelter, that care included nebulizer treatments, syringe feeding, warm compresses and eye medication.

Luke ultimately recovered, although the shelter said he still has some vision impairment from the infection.

“We put a lot of time and energy into that little man, and he’s very sweet,” Collette said.

Then, last week, the shelter received a call from Petco.

“Petco had called us, and I said, ‘Please don’t tell me it’s Luke,’” Collette said.

The shelter says two people broke into Luke’s kennel and left the store with him. Photos shared by the shelter show the people it is asking the public to help identify, although the shelter acknowledged the images are blurry.

The Neenah Animal Shelter

Collette said losing Luke after staff spent so much time helping him recover has been especially difficult.

“It’s kind of an extra kick in the face, after all that extra effort, that he’s gone now,” she said.

The Neenah Animal Shelter is asking anyone who recognizes the people pictured in its social media post or has information about Luke’s whereabouts to contact the Grand Chute Police Department. The shelter is asking people not to approach or confront the individuals.

The shelter is also encouraging people to share its post in hopes of bringing Luke home safely.