NASCAR legend Mark Martin returns to Wisconsin International Raceway, praises local racing sprit

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin returned to Wisconsin International Raceway Thursday night, joining an illustrious group of racing legends at the track's Circle of Fame.

For Martin, he says the visit was a homecoming to a place that helped launch his storied career.

"This is where I came to learn how to race. I raced with the nation's greatest racers, and it prepared me to go NASCAR racing," Martin said.

The celebration holds special significance for the local racing community in Northeast Wisconsin, where preserving short track racing has become increasingly important.

Marty Nussbaum, a member of the Fox River Racing Club who oversees the Circle of Fame, sees these events as crucial for the sport's survival.

"When the week that you worked on the car and you bring it out here and you get a crowd of people in the stands, that shows the racer that you appreciate what they've done," Nussbaum said passionately .

The Circle of Fame was created to honor the track's legendary figures and has become a way to maintain interest in local racing.

"Jerry Schneider approved me with the idea of the circle of fame for the racers that have done things out here for WIR and the Fox River Racing Club," Nussbaum said. "Unfortunately, Jerry got sick and passed away and he left the Circle of Fame to me."

Since taking over the responsibility, Nussbaum has focused on using these recognition events to build community support.

"Maybe [we] get the fire going with them so they come back week in and week out," Nussbaum said.

The celebration comes at a critical time for short track racing. Local race tracks around Wisconsin and across the country are being sold or shut down. Most recently for Wisconsin, State Park Speedway in Wausau.

Despite these industry challenges, Wisconsin International Raceway continues to thrive, welcoming both fans and racing legends home.

Track owners say more legends like Martin will be visiting the track in the future, hoping to inspire attendance from both racing enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

