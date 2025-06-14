Mother reunites with officer who informed her about her son's death thanks to social media search

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — A Little Chute mother finally got the chance to thank the police officer who informed her of her son's death.

NBC 26 was there to capture the moment as it took place.

Mother reunites with officer who first informed her about her son's death after social media search

Stephanie Wilson learned about the death of her 26-year-old son, Austin Tyler Steiner-VanBuren, from Fox Valley Metro Patrol Officer Sam Pynenberg on June 2.

Austin, who lived in Minnesota, suffered a seizure and died while being taken to a doctor's appointment by his uncle.

"I was texting with my mom about it, I was like 'is he calling 911? Are they going to take him to the hospital? Is he okay?' She said 'pray for him, he stopped breathing.' And I kept texting her and texting her and she wasn't answering anymore," Wilson recalled.

About 30 minutes later that day, Officer Pynenberg was at her door.

"I did meet Stephanie and had to deliver that news to her," Pynenberg explained.

"And he said... I have some terrible news to break to you. And I said 'I already know,'" Wilson shared.

After Pynenberg left, Wilson took to Facebook hoping to find the officer. In her post, she wrote: "I know I was a mess when you were here... but I just wanted to thank you for doing it because I know it wasn't easy for you to be the one to have to break the news."

Pynenberg saw the post after residents shared it with him and his department.

"She was wondering how I was doing," Pynenberg reflected. "And I think that was pretty admirable that she could think of me in probably the most difficult time in her life."

Friday afternoon, Wilson finally got to meet with Pynenberg again and thank him in person.

An unexpected, but heartwarming step towards closure for a grieving mother.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover Austin's funeral and cremation expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.