Mosquito Hill Nature Center hosted its annual Honey Sunday event, shining a light on the critical role pollinators play in Wisconsin's ecosystems and food supply through live honey harvesting demonstrations, education and hands-on activities for families.

Adam Brandt, manager and naturalist at Mosquito Hill Nature Center, said pollinators are fundamental to the natural world.

"Without them, we wouldn't have our ecosystems, we wouldn't have our balance in nature," Brandt said.

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Mosquito Hill Nature Center hosts Honey Sunday

Fox Valley beekeepers demonstrated how honey is collected during the event. Brandt said the day was about more than just honey — it was about teaching the next generation why bees and other pollinators are essential to Wisconsin agriculture and the broader ecosystem.

Brandt said one-third of the food people eat depends on pollination, and nearly 75% of flowering plants rely on pollinators like bees to survive.

As bee populations continue to decline across Wisconsin, educators and conservationists say community action can still make a difference.

"Pollinators are in danger from habitats loss, from pesticides usage, things like that, but that doesn't have to be the case. We can help them, we can promote habitats, we can build habitats in as little a space as your backyard," Brandt said.

Emily Skala, 2026's Wisconsin Honey Queen, was among the guest speakers at the event.

"I hope they learn that our bees are very necessary and we don't need to fear them," Skala said.

Skala is a third-generation beekeeper and has traveled across Wisconsin educating and advocating for honey bee habitats in her role as Honey Queen. She said creating pollinator-friendly spaces — even small ones — can help support bee populations for years to come.