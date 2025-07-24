Meet the local team behind Kleenex's back-to-school box designs

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Kay James Design, a team of 9 people based in the Fox Cities, specializes in studying culture and color trends to create patterns for both children and adults.

Local design team brings creativity to everyday products

The team has been working with Kleenex for over 10 years, with one of their biggest projects being the limited edition back-to-school boxes for the tissue brand.

"It's usually centered on trying to solve a problem," said Ralph Snyder, executive creative director at Kay James Design.

I learned that creating a product's design is all about storytelling and evoking emotion.

"What is the emotion behind the story that we're trying to tell that makes it compelling to pull off the shelf," said Snyder.

For their Kleenex back-to-school boxes, the team approaches the project with fresh perspective.

"It's back to school… but how do we create something more emotional… and how can we bring the excitement of the first day of school in a new way," said Snyder.

The design process involves months of research to tell the most compelling story possible.

"Students want fun facts, they want to be engaged, they want to learn something, they also want a moment of joy they can cling to," said Emily Gunderson, client and creative services manager.

These insights lead to features like the fun facts that appear on every Kleenex box.

While firmly rooted in the Fox Cities, the company maintains a broader outlook on design.

"We work as if we're your Midwest neighbor… that's where the magic is… but we also have a global mindset," said Gunderson.

