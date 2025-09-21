Marathon proposal creates unforgettable finish line moment at Fox Cities race

NEENAH — Over 2,000 runners from across the country participated in the Fox Cities Marathon Sunday morning, but one couple's finish was particularly memorable.

Drew Scott, a technology education high school teacher from La Crosse, Wisconsin, ran his first marathon with a very specific goal in mind. Scott ran alongside his girlfriend, Vanessa Kuenzi, a nurse at UW Health in Madison.

"This is my first marathon, and I really only did the marathon with this goal in mind," Scott said.

Scott's goal wasn't just to finish the 26.2-mile race. Right before crossing the finish line, he faked a knee injury, dropped to one knee, and proposed to Kuenzi.

"He pulled out the ring, and I was speechless. I had no idea. My mind went blank and then I thought this is the perfect spot to do this," Kuenzi said.

Kuenzi, who is from Neenah, was completing her third marathon Sunday.

"No man would run 26 miles for me, except for him," Kuenzi said.

Scott said he trained for months specifically for this proposal moment.

"I knew that moment at the end would be worth all the pain I went through," Scott said.

The couple met three years ago at a festival in Wisconsin, where Scott asked Kuenzi to dance. After years of dating and months of marathon training, they are now engaged.

"She makes me a better person, I'm so excited for our future because I know she'll be an amazing wife and one day, an amazing mom," Scott said.

Scott's brother, Quintin, played a crucial role in the surprise proposal. Quintin ran the half marathon and handed the engagement ring to his brother at mile 17.

"My job was big," Quintin Scott said.

"It was electric. He kept it a surprise for everyone, so there wasn't too many people who knew," Quintin Scott said.

Almost everyone in Kuenzi's family was surprised by the proposal.