FOX CITIES (NBC 26) — Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest times of the year at Manderfield’s Bakery, with workers producing nearly 1,000 pies per day, including about 600 pumpkin pies.

But this year’s holiday rush looks different.

For the first time in decades, the longtime Fox Valley bakery is heading into Thanksgiving with only two locations after its Menasha store was destroyed by the EF-3 tornado that struck the Fox Cities in July.

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Manderfield’s keeps Thanksgiving ovens full months after tornado recovery

Despite losing the location, owner Jerry Manderfield said Thanksgiving production remains close to what the bakery produced when all three stores were operating.

“The quantities are close to the same as it was with all three,” Manderfield said. “I think that the community has supported and going out of their way to come to our other stores. And we’re thankful for that.”

Manderfield’s has served the Fox Valley since 1934. This week, its remaining stores are working to keep up with one of the bakery’s biggest rushes of the year.

“For us, it’s the time of the year we are the busiest,” Manderfield said.

The pace is particularly apparent around the ovens. Manderfield said each takes about 30 minutes to fill, followed by about an hour of baking. When one batch comes out, another quickly takes its place.

“Just have to keep the ovens full,” he said.

Keeping them full has required some adjustments this year.

The Menasha location previously handled some of the company’s baking, including its bread production. Molly Manderfield, Jerry’s daughter and the bakery’s wedding and planning coordinator, said the company has had to determine how to redistribute that work.

“We’re figuring out where we’re going to bake the products from our Menasha location and where we’re storing those,” she said.

The bakery’s two remaining locations have also had to absorb employees and products following the loss of the Menasha store.

“They’re kind of crammed in there at this time,” Molly Manderfield said.

Still, the tighter quarters have not stopped the Thanksgiving rush. Months after the tornado, Jerry Manderfield said the continued support from customers has given his family something particularly meaningful to appreciate this holiday.

“Thanksgiving is the time to be thankful,” he said. “That’s one thing we’re thankful for is our community.”

Manderfield’s will be open Wednesday, closed on Thanksgiving and reopen Friday.