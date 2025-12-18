Little Chute approves new fire department, construction to begin next spring

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Village of Little Chute has approved construction of a new fire department station, with groundbreaking expected to begin next spring (2026) at 1105 Depot Street.

The Little Chute Fire Department announced the milestone approval Thursday, crediting community support and village leadership for making the project possible.

The fire department thanked residents of the Village of Little Chute for their trust and continued support throughout the approval process. Village Board members, the Village President, Village Administrator, Village Finance Director and the LCFD Station Committee were recognized for their leadership and dedication.

The department emphasized that the project builds on the foundation laid by previous generations of firefighters.

"This project stands on the shoulders of those who came before us," the department said. "We are grateful to all past and present Little Chute Fire Fighters whose service, commitment, and pride in this department made this next chapter possible."

The new station represents an investment in safety, service and the future of Little Chute, according to the fire department.

The fire department promised to provide more updates as the project moves forward through the construction phase.

