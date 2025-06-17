Kimberly weighs in: Fox Valley Metro or Outagamie County Sheriff's Department for policing?

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — More than 100 Kimberly residents gathered at the Village Hall to voice their opinions on whether the village should continue its 30-year relationship with Fox Valley Metro Police Department, or switch to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department for its policing services.

The listening session allowed community members to ask both law enforcement agencies questions about crime reduction, services provided, and other concerns as village officials consider which department will serve their community.

"I worked in the school district here for almost 25 years," said Kathy Verstegen, a Kimberly resident.

Verstegen expressed concern about how a potential changeover would affect policing and protection for students in schools, as well as the relationships students have built with current officers.

"I know our Metro officers have many years in our schools, and have done so many great things with our kids, and our communities, and our families," Verstegen said.

Other residents, like Matt Tennessen, focused more on the financial aspects of the decision.

"If we're going to save money, if we are going to get more policing, to me it's a no-brainer," Tennessen said.

The numbers show Fox Valley Metro costs the village $1,659,464, while Outagamie County Sheriff's Department would cost $1,380,151.

However, Kimberly Village President Chuck Koen emphasized that the decision involves more than just financial considerations.

"If this were just about dollars and cents, the discussion would have ended a long time ago and we would have switched," Koen said.

Residents who want to provide input have until Wednesday, June 18 at 4 p.m. to complete an online survey. A link to the survey can be found here.

