KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — As the football season kicks off on the field, players' mothers are stepping up like they have for years before at Kimberly High School.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Kimberly football moms support team with meals, fundraisers and community spirit

For almost a decade, Lisa Pendleton has had a son playing football for Kimberly. Her oldest started as a Papermaker in 2016, and now her youngest son is a senior.

"It's really giving our boys the best experience they can while they're playing football for Kimberly," Pendleton said.

"Hundreds of moms are involved in making Kimberly Football Moms what it is," Pendleton said.

The group kicks off the season with an annual corn roast, organizes a chili night, makes custom cookies and more. They also host weekly dinners called "pig outs" after every game to give players a chance to bond, win or lose.

Cam Wong, Kimberly's quarterback, says their support is a huge help.

"Yeah my mom's a part of it," Wong said.

"They do a lot for us, especially with mom being the biggest supporter in the family, it's something they love to do and it definitely helps us," Wong said.

Brennen Rush, a Kimberly safety, emphasizes the importance of team relationships.

"Those relationships with each other, that's one thing we pride ourselves on because that's one thing you need out there on the field to be successful," Rush said.

Pendleton says it's that strong connection on the field that she and the other moms try to reinforce off the field.

The Kimberly Football Moms host one fundraiser a year - a community craft fair that takes place in the parking lot of the football field on September 13.

