Keller Inc. opens 'state-of-the-art' steel shop to boost efficiency and safety

(KAUKAUNA) NBC 26 — Keller Inc., a Kaukauna-based construction company, has opened a new steel shop designed to improve efficiency, safety and production capacity as the company continues to grow its customer base.

The state-of-the-art facility replaces an outdated steel shop and allows the employee-owned company to streamline its workflow while maintaining high safety standards.

Growing demand drives expansion

Cory VandeWettering, president and CEO of Keller Inc., said the investment in the new steel shop was necessary to meet increasing customer demands.

"Buildings are getting larger, they're getting more complex, and it made sense for us to invest in a new steel shop," VandeWettering said.

The facility produces steel framing for the company's agricultural buildings and large-scale projects.

"So any of our agricultural buildings, any of the large mega farms that you see out there that are Keller built, all of that steel framing gets built right here in our steel shop," VandeWettering said.

Modern facility improves working conditions

The new steel shop represents a significant upgrade from the company's previous facility.

"Our old steel shop was very archaic. It was an old truss shop," VandeWettering said. "So our team here is excited to be in a new state-of-the-art facility that's clean and well lit."

Streamlined workflow reduces handling

One of the most significant improvements is the reduction in how many times steel pieces are handled during production.

VandeWettering explained the previous process was inefficient.

"We were touching a piece of steel 13 times before it hit a job site. By the time the truck delivered it, we unloaded it, moved it into the fabrication bay, fabricated it, put it outside, brought it into paint, painted it, put it on a truck and delivered it to a site and put it in place. It was 13 times," he said.

The new facility's design significantly reduces this handling, improving efficiency and reducing the potential for errors or damage.

Safety remains top priority

As an employee-owned company, Keller Inc. prioritizes worker safety in the new facility.

"As an employee-owned company, we want to see our employees go home at night. You know, they all have families, and it's important for us to see them go home every night," VandeWettering said.

Continued growth planned

VandeWettering indicated the company's expansion plans extend beyond the new steel shop.

"Well, we have a vision to grow, absolutely. I'm a true believer if you're not growing, you're dying, and we certainly want to be growing," he said.

The expanded capabilities of the new steel shop have created employment opportunities, with Keller Inc. looking to hire two additional workers to help meet customer needs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.