Kaukauna passes zoning amendment to strengthen oversight of potential data centers

KAUKAUNA (NBC26) — Kaukauna leaders passed a zoning amendment Tuesday night that gives the city stronger oversight over potential data center developments, a move officials say positions them ahead of growing industry interest in northeast Wisconsin.

The Kaukauna Common Council voted unanimously to change local zoning codes, requiring data center developers to go through a more rigorous approval process that includes public hearings for each new application.

"Right now, there is no ordinance that prohibits data centers from locating in the city of Kaukauna. By us including data centers in our ordinance, that will give us a little more teeth when a data center would want to locate in the city of Kaukauna," Mayor Anthony Penterman said.

Under the new rules, the city has more authority over how much energy and water a data center could use. Each new application must also include a public hearing, giving residents a voice in the approval process.

The change comes as data companies actively scout the region for development sites. Last week, data company Cloverleaf said they're actively scouting northeast Wisconsin for a data center site. Another company cited the area's cooler temperatures as a major advantage for developers.

Mayor Penterman said Tuesday night, no data centers are looking at Kaukauna for development.

Some residents told the council the changes don't go far enough, with several calling for data centers to be restricted completely from the city.

"You guys are being proactive, it's a good start, we're not there yet," Kaukauna resident Travis Sutton said.

"I understand you want to do things, you want to build stuff, you do not want this here," said David Roloff, president of Roloff Manufacturing Corp.

City officials said Tuesday's vote is a first step. Moving forward, the Kaukauna Planning Commission can recommend additional conditions or safeguards if new proposals raise further concerns.

The timing of the ordinance reflects growing industry interest in the region, with Kaukauna leaders saying the new rules could matter sooner rather than later as more companies explore northeast Wisconsin for data center locations.

State Senate approved a bill aimed at regulating data centers at a state level Tuesday night, the bill now moves to the assembly.