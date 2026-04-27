KAUKAUNA (NBC26) — A Kaukauna High School social studies teacher is on administrative leave following a social media post regarding weekend violence at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.

The Kaukauna Area School District confirmed Monday that it had placed Patrick Meyer on leave while it investigates the post on X.

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Kaukauna High School teacher placed on administrative leave

Their statement: "The Kaukauna Area School District has been made aware of a situation involving an employee’s social media post. The District has placed the employee on administrative leave and is taking additional action to review the matter in accordance with its policies and procedures. The Kaukauna Area School District is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students, families, and staff, and unequivocally rejects any conduct, expression, or behavior that may encourage, condone, or promote violence in any form."

The post, which has since been deleted, drew a range of reactions online and caught the attention of elected leaders.

The post said, 'I am not impressed with recent presidential assassins. It's ******* embarrassing! Booth, Guiteau, Czolgosz, Oswald must all be spinning in their graves! MAGAA (make Americans great assassins again)! Sad!"

U.S. Rep. Tony Wied, who represents Wisconsin's 8th District, called the post "disgusting rhetoric."

"I’m calling on folks to please turn the temperature down, let’s be good to each other, and really adhere to the values of Northeast Wisconsin," Wied said.

A Lawrence University government professor said the First Amendment generally protects a public school teacher's speech outside of school duties, unless it is deemed to make them unfit for the classroom.

NBC 26 spoke with Meyer, who said he has no comment at this time.