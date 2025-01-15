KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The owner of a local Kaukauna cafe wants to make sure every kid in the Fox Valley can afford to eat. She's calling upon the community for help.



Kaukauna Coffee & Tea owner Mamie Nickel aims to fight childhood hunger in the Fox Valley through partnerships with local schools.

Customers can support the effort by rounding up their purchases, with donations collected through the end of the school year.

Nickel’s inspiration came from seeing school backpack programs designed to provide evening meals for children

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“We don’t want it to be a regular experience. We want your life to be better because you decided to walk through that front door,” Nickel shared, explaining her mission to use her business as a force for good.

Mamie Nickel is the owner of Kaukauna Coffee & Tea. For her, joy comes from giving back.

“We don’t want it to be a regular experience. We want your life to be better because you decided to walk through that front door,” Nickel shared, explaining her mission to use her business as a force for good.

This year, Nickel is partnering with local schools to support children in need. “I’m in talks with a couple of principals in the area here,” she said. “We will choose a different school in the Fox Valley area, go directly there, and drop off a check to the school administration in that building.”

Nickel says the inspiration came from a personal experience. “I remember as a mom walking in to pick up the schools, and they had the backpacks lined up. I had to ask what they were for,” she recalled. “I found out that’s for the children to take home so that they at least get a little something for an evening meal.”

Announcing the fund raising effort Monday morning, Nickel said the Kaukauna community has already rallied behind the cause. “It’s been amazing,” Nickel commented. “We’ve been asking people if they would like to round up. The response on social media has been fantastic, so it’s just been really great.”

Donations will be accepted throughout the school year until the beginning of summer break. So, the next time you’re in Kaukauna and craving coffee? Consider rounding up to support the cause.