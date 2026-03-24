Kaukauna ballot twist: Candidate who dropped out still pushing for votes

KAUKAUNA (NBC26) — The spring race for mayor in Kaukauna has an unexpected development. Two names are on the ballot for the April 7 election, but only one candidate is still actively in the race.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Kaukauna mayoral candidate drops out of race

Last week, challenger Daniel Schafer announced on social media that he is dropping out of the race. He said hatred and anger directed at him have taken a toll on him and his family.

This leaves four-term incumbent Mayor Tony Penterman running essentially unopposed.

"First and foremost, I don't condone that type of behavior. I get the hate and anger myself, and I don't want that protracted onto my opponent either. I condemn that from my supporters," Penterman said.

However, Schafer's name remains on the ballot. Days after dropping out, Schafer urged supporters to still vote for him, writing that a vote for him is "still a path forward if you want change."

"I just think the people of Kaukauna are not going to go for that. We want fair and honest elections. If someone wants to run, go through the process. File your papers in December, get your 200-400 signatures, get on the ballot the right way," Penterman said.

City Clerk of Kaukauna Kayla Nessmann explained what happens if Schafer wins the election.

"If he were to win the mayoral race, he would have the option to accept or reject the position," Nessmann said.

According to the city clerk, if Schafer rejects the position, the Common Council takes over. The council would appoint a mayor for the remainder of the term or call for a special election.

NBC 26 reached out to Schafer multiple times for an interview and has not heard back.

During his campaign, Schafer said he received $150 on Jan. 28. He spent $591.32 on 100-yard signs and $156.14 on 200 can koozies on Jan. 12. He said on Facebook he would be sending all funds back.

"I wish my opponent the best of luck in the future. And I encourage more people to get involved in politics," Penterman said.

Early voting is already underway in Kaukauna, and voters have until Election Day, April 7, to make their choice.