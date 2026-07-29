The Congregational United Church of Christ Neenah/Menasha in Neenah also houses a childcare center. During the tornado, about 80 people were stuck inside– most of them kids.

Walking through glass and debris, Tiffany Sultze is seeing some of the playground damage at Lake Edge Learning Center for the first time.

“It’s just insane," she says.

She’s a director at Lake Edge Learning Center, which watches children ages 6 weeks to 12 years.

Monday started off normally at the center. Sultze says her staff walked with the kids down Willow Lane and to the beach.

Lake Edge is a nature-based childcare center, so Sultze says they spend most of the time outdoors.

By 11:15 a.m., Sultze saw the potential for a bad storm and prepared the kids to take shelter in the building.

By noon, it was serious.

“The first thunderstorm hit, and that was a little scary," she says. "Then it got still, and it got black. So I took the baby I was holding and the bouncer I was bouncing and told them we needed to move as close as we can to the inside.... I saw it go black and my only thought was: let's keep calm and stick together."

Winds blew a classroom window in.

“That was really traumatic for the kids," Sultze says. "It was like this loud smack sound and then screaming.”

There’s no basement in the church, so they all sheltered in the hallway. They sang songs and played games– anything to keep the kids distracted.

“It was all hands-on-deck; everybody had a baby in their arms, we were all trying to comfort them, the bigger kids were helping comfort the little kids," Sultze says. "It was really great to see how well everyone had stepped up and worked together to make sure everyone was calm.”

Watch the broadcast story here:

"It was traumatic": nearly 80 kids survive tornado in Neenah church building

Sultze says when the storm passed, parents were anxious to pick up their kids.

“It was, it was traumatic– some families were running at me, hoping that I was going to give them good news, even though we told them they were all safe; you could see the panic on their faces," she says.

Sultze says they hope to open back up as soon as possible, but they're waiting for the power to be turned back on. She says they're working with other childcare centers for possible emergency relocation.

"It's not easy being in a childcare crisis, but we need to stay open, and that's what we will do," she says.

Sultze says they already planned to relocate to a new building before the tornado came through.

"The tornado might have taken a building from us, but it doesn't take away our vision," she says.

Alanna Smith is the Christian education director for the church.

“This church is like a family," she says.

She was one of the only church leaders present during the storm.

“The pressure you could feel and the wind coming through the walls and the windows was incredible," she says. "At one point I had the custodian move some heavy furniture in front of the doors, because I thought for sure they were going to swing open.”

She says she stepped up to help the childcare workers keep the children calm.

“There’s no time to get scared, there’s no time to worry about anything, you just had to take care of those kids, make sure those kids were safe," she says.

Now, she's grieving what was lost– from 100-year-old trees to their steeple.

“Unbelievable and sad, and just like the craziest thing I’ve ever seen," Smith says. “Our property will never look the same after all of this.”

Still, she's thankful that it wasn’t any worse.

“This is just a building," she says. "The most important thing is that every single person inside this building was safe. We will pull together. In the end, it is just a building.”

