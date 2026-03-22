NEW LONDON — In New London, festival goers gather from near and far to enjoy Irish Fest and the Grand Parade of New Dublin.

Jill Reimer of Wautoma says while she loves the parade, it allows her to see people she normally doesn't get to talk to.

"Well we come with friends from our area, but then we meet, um old friends that are from this area too so," Reimer says. "It’s a good time to see people we haven’t seen in quiet a while.”

For Dan Barrington, who lives in green bay, it allows him to trace his roots back to when the parade first started.'

"My younger brother Moochie was Saint Patrick and led the parade for the first twenty five years," Barrington says. "And now his son does it.“

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Irish Fest and Grand Parade of 'New Dublin' take over downtown New London

Barrington says his family is very Irish, so it means a lot to him to be able to be a part of the event.

"Its good to get together and share out heritage with everybody," Barrington says. "The Irish, the non-Irish, uh, the 'I.B.M's'– the Irish by marriage."

Barrington says that over the years the parade has changed drastically.

"I can remember hoping we could get a few dollars together to bring in a bag piper," Barrington says. "Now we have three or four bag pipe bands.”



Joshua Balthazor has been going for about 4 years, and he says the Irish Fest and parade is a staple of New London.

"That's everything, that's what we do around here, that's what we enjoy around here is friends, family and beer," Balthazor said.

And while locals say the festivities ending tonight is certainly a bummer, they are already looking forward to next year.