SEYMOUR — Poor weather doesn't stop Seymour from celebrating what it's known for, as the community gathers for the annual Burger Fest on Saturday.



Seymour residents say the hamburger was created in Seymour in 1885.

Burger Fest raises money for local organizations.

Community members celebrate Burger Fest with music, a parade, a burger eating contest, a ketchup slide and other community events.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

At the center of burger fest each year is 'Hamburger Charlie.'

"We have documented proof that Charlie Nagreen back in 1885 took a meatball at the county fair, smashed it between two pieces of bread so people could walk around the fair and eat it, and that was the birthplace of the hamburger," Darren Campbell, a local resident who's family helped start Burger Fest, says.

Watch the story here:

"I love this small town stuff" Burger Fest returns to Seymour

Each year, a community member dresses up as Charlie to lead the festivities.

"Everybody loves seeing hamburger charlie, he generally walks around with gummy hamburgers," this year's 'Hamburger Charlie' says.

But Burger Charlie is just one of the many traditions that return to Main Street each year.

Campbell helps cook the festival's iconic 200lb burger.

“This tradition started actually back in '89, they cooked a 5,000lb hamburger," Campbell says. "In 2001, we cooked a 8,000lb hamburger– a four ton hamburger– and ever since then we do the smaller slider as I call it- it’s a 200lb hamburger. So that’s our tradition.”

Because for Seymour, being the birthplace of the hamburger is a source of pride.

“We went to trial about 20 years ago to prove that we’re the birthplace of the hamburger," 'Hamburger Charlie' says.

Which means showing up, no matter the weather.

“It’s raining, the weather is horrible out here, but you have all these people out here having a great time," Campbell says.

To enjoy some Wisconsin beef, raise money for local organizations and come together as neighbors.

“I love this small town stuff," Campbell says.