Hortonville residents receive separate ambulance service bills after county removes charge from tax bills

HORTONVILLE (NBC 26) — Hortonville property owners are receiving separate invoices for ambulance services after Outagamie County informed the village it would not include the charge on property tax bills this year.

VILLAGE OF HORTONVILLE

The Village of Hortonville sent letters to residents dated December 22 explaining that ambulance service charges were previously included on property tax bills under "Other Charges" but will now be billed directly to property owners.

Village Administrator Nathan Treadwell wrote in the letter that the village was notified of the county's decision approximately one week before tax bills were due.

"While the Village knows the County doesn't have the authority to dictate what may be included on our tax bills, we chose not to pursue legal action at this time due to the costs associated with litigation and timing of this issue," Treadwell stated in the letter.

Instead, the village elected to bill residents directly for the current year while continuing discussions with the county for the coming year.

The charge represents the cost of providing Gold Cross Ambulance service availability to the village as a whole. The letter warns that any unpaid village invoice may be added to next year's property tax bill.

Treadwell apologized for any inconvenience the billing change may cause and directed residents with questions to contact the Village Office at 920-779-6011, extension 8.

The letter does not specify the amount of the ambulance service charge or provide details about the dispute between the village and county over billing procedures.

Payment information is located on an invoice attached to the letter sent to property owners.

