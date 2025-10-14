GREENVILLE (NBC26) — Chris Schlechta spoke in front of the Greenville Village Board Monday night, raising his concerns that there are not enough ambulances in the area.

Watch the broadcast story here:

Greenville residents concerned about emergency response funding

At any given time, only a single ambulance is stationed in Greenville. The village is serviced by Gold Cross Ambulances, which serve 22 communities from Greenville to Waupaca with a total of five ambulances.

In addition to the ambulance in Greenville, one is stationed in New London, one in Weyauwega, and two in Waupaca.

Schlechta, who works for the fire department but spoke as a resident and taxpayer Monday night, asked the board to consider options to fund another ambulance for the area.

Village Board President Jack Anderson said it's not up to Greenville alone.

"In order to increase ambulances, the number of them, there would have to be an agreement from the consortium and something that Gold Cross could afford or not," Anderson said.