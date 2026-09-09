KAUKAUNA (NBC26) — Thirteen stories above Kaukauna, the bell tower of Holy Cross Church has stood as a landmark since 1916 — but after weathering a century of Wisconsin winters, the structure is starting to break down.

A massive restoration project is now underway to save the iconic tower and bring its historic bells back to life.

"These bells have literally been ringing out for 160 years in Kaukauna, and we want them to ring out again," Father Luke Ferris said.

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Holy Cross Church bell tower restoration aims to bring 160-year-old bells back to Kaukauna

The bells have marked weddings, funerals, holidays, and Sunday Mass — a sound many in Kaukauna grew up hearing. Ferris said restoring the tower carries deep meaning for the community.

"It's going to be great to see the tower itself, which kind of is a beacon for us to God," Ferris said.

But the structure is showing its age. Rick VanDenBoogart, co-chairman of the bell tower fundraising campaign, said the damage is significant enough that action can no longer wait.

"We're seeing rough leakage...mortar joints may have deteriorated, the brick itself may have deteriorated," VanDenBoogart said.

"If we don't do it now, it could lead to further deterioration, the time is now," VanDenBoogart said.

The project is split into two phases, with more than $2.5 million needed for repairs. So far, organizers have raised enough to restore the bell tower itself. Leaders are now hoping to raise another $1 million to repair the church and school.

"We want to see what's here now preserved, and we want to make sure it's here for future generations... We want to see the bells ring for another hundred years," VanDenBoogart said.

Organizers hope to have the scaffolding down and the bells ringing by the end of September.