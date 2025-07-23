Historic Neenah hardware store closing after 159 years in business

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A hardware store that has been a cornerstone of the Neenah community since just after the Civil War is closing its doors after 159 years in business.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Kruegers Closing

Krueger's Hardware, a family-owned business that has served the community since 1866, began its retirement sale today as the fifth-generation owner prepares to close the historic establishment.

Brian Webb, the fifth-generation co-owner of Krueger's, said the secret to their longevity has always been simple.

"The philosophy is one thing and one thing only, the customer... and when you're done with that… you focus on the customer," Webb said.

The store has been more than just a place to buy tools and supplies – it's been a community institution where personal connections matter. Customers often found themselves greeted by name and offered personalized help with their projects.

Adam Shea, whose family has shopped at Krueger's for generations, now brings his daughters to the same store his grandparents frequented.

"You can come into here with any problem, they'd stop to help you fix it, talk you through it, ask how your family is doing, they knew you person to person," Shea said.

Webb's great-great-grandfather founded the family business in downtown Neenah in 1866. The store remained in the same building for over 100 years until the 1970s, when they relocated to their current location.

"53 years ago we moved out here…we still call this the new store," Webb said.

The decision to close came after the family was unable to secure a buyer and the sixth generation chose not to continue the family business.

When the retirement sale began at 8 a.m. today, customers lined up outside the door, eager to show support and take advantage of the "all things must go" sale.

Despite the bittersweet nature of closing, Webb has found joy in reconnecting with longtime customers.

"I've seen so many old friends. It's sort of like being at your own wake, but I still have a pulse so it's a good day," Webb said.

The retirement sale will continue until all inventory is sold. Webb plans to remain at the store throughout the process, continuing his family's legacy of service until the very end.

